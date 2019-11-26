Will check reports before talking about father being slow poisoned, says Hussain Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain said on Tuesday that he will talk about concerns regarding his father being slowly poisoned while in captivity after going through the reports.

He added that he is well aware of these concerns but will not pass any comment before reading the reports.

Earlier, he asked to probe this matter whether his father was poisoned while in jail.

He said that doctors are treating his father and also trying to determine the reason due to which the platelet count dropped.

“Doctors are only waiting for the steroids’ side effects to subside so that they can check the bone marrow,” he said.

“The only reason Nawaz was getting treatment at home was to avoid any possible risk of infection,” he added.

As per reports, Nawaz was examined at three major hospitals in London. His PET scan will be conducted on November 28.

Apart from examining his medical history, Dr Segwatt, Dr David Lawrence and Professor Dr Simon did a thorough checkup of the former premier.