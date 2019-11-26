[WATCH]: Akcent singer praises ‘fantastic tea’, yet again

RAWALPINDI: Music sensation Adrian Sina, who is also a member of the popular pop act Akcent, on Monday met with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in Rawalpindi.

In a video message shared on his Twitter account, Sina expressed his happiness at traveling from Bucharest, the Romanian capital, to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“Hello, I am Adrian Sina from Akcent. I am so happy that I have had the chance to travel a long way, from Bucharest, where I live, to Pakistan, to meet the general,” the singer is seen saying in his video message.

“I have discovered, once again, that Pakistani tea is fantastic,” Sina says, taking a thinly veiled jibe at India.

Earlier on Sunday, the Romanian band performed at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore before a large crowd.

The much-trumpeted event was announced in October when Akcent announced his arrival and wishes to “have a fantastic cup of tea” with the chief military spokesperson.

Coming to Lahore on 24 Nov and would love to have a fantastic cup of tea with you at Governor House VOK organized by J.H Entertainment thanks to P.M of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan, Governor Punjab, CM Punjab, Women Development Task Force Punjab Ms. Tanzila Imran Khan@peaceforchange — Akcent (@akcentofficial) October 19, 2019

Not the one to forgo any opportunity to troll India, the ISPR chief was quick to respond to the mention.