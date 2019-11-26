﻿ [WATCH]: Akcent singer praises ‘fantastic tea’, yet again | Pakistan Today

[WATCH]: Akcent singer praises ‘fantastic tea’, yet again

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 39 mins ago)

RAWALPINDI: Music sensation Adrian Sina, who is also a member of the popular pop act Akcent, on Monday met with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in Rawalpindi.

In a video message shared on his Twitter account, Sina expressed his happiness at traveling from Bucharest, the Romanian capital, to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“Hello, I am Adrian Sina from Akcent. I am so happy that I have had the chance to travel a long way, from Bucharest, where I live, to Pakistan, to meet the general,” the singer is seen saying in his video message.

“I have discovered, once again, that Pakistani tea is fantastic,” Sina says, taking a thinly veiled jibe at India.

Earlier on Sunday, the Romanian band performed at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore before a large crowd.

The much-trumpeted event was announced in October when Akcent announced his arrival and wishes to “have a fantastic cup of tea” with the chief military spokesperson.

Not the one to forgo any opportunity to troll India, the ISPR chief was quick to respond to the mention.

[whatsapp]


Top