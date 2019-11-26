Verdict reserved on maintainability of plea accusing PM Imran of contempt

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of contempt of court for his recent remarks on the judiciary.

The petition, which was filed by Advocate Saleemullah Khan yesterday, said that the premier had “committed serious contempt”.

The plea refers to remarks made by the prime minister during a speech he delivered at the inaugural ceremony of Havelian-Mansehra section of the Hazara motorway at Havelian last week, where he urged Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Supreme Court judge Justice Gulzar Ahmed to “restore public confidence in the judiciary”.

The premier said there was a perceived disparity in how the powerful and common people were treated in the country’s judicial system.

Imran’s statements had come days after the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a verdict allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment. The LHC, in its order, had also exempted Nawaz from paying the indemnity bond worth Rs7 billion, which the government had demanded from the PML-N supremo as a condition to let him go.

The prime minister comments had garnered the reaction from Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who, two days later, recalled that it was the government that had allowed Nawaz to leave the country for medical treatment. Khosa had added that the only powerful element in the eyes of the judiciary is the “law and not any individual”.

During the proceedings today, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who was hearing the petition, asked the appellant: “What problem do you have with the prime minister’s speech?”

The petitioner responded that the prime minister had “ridiculed the judiciary”.

“The courts welcome criticism,” said Justice Minallah. Saleemullah said that there was a “difference between criticism and contempt”.

“Do you want a trial of an elected prime minister?” Justice Minallah asked. “Do you know the results of [such a move]? Do you want the prime minister to be disqualified?”