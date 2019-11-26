Trees produce oxygen at night: PM Imran

In another slip of tongue, PM Imran while addressing the Ehsaas Program event on Tuesday said that ‘darakht raat mai oxygen daite hain’ (trees produce oxygen during the night).

PM Imran just recently in an address mimicked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his famous rain comment.

“Scientists worldwide are amazed since Bilawal made a revelation that water pours when it rains and more water pours when it rains more,” he said.

On this, PPP chairperson quipped back saying, “With more inflation, comes more poverty.”