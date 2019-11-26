SHO arrested after opening fire at son-in-law

HYDERABAD: Station House Officer (SHO) of P.S Hussainabad, Hyderabad, Muhammad Sharif Khoso was arrested after he opened fire at his son -in- law inside the chamber of civil judge and Judicial Magistrate No. VIII here on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad, Adeel Hussain Chandio told media that the SHO’s daughter, Anila had filed a divorce application in the court of Civil Judge where the incident took place, during the pre-trial hearing.

Accused SHO Muhammad Sharif Khoso opened fire at his son -in- law Saboor Hussain Chandio inside the chamber of Judicial Magistrate as a result of which Chandio sustained injuries, the SSP said and added that after the incident, the accused was arrested along with a pistol while the injured was shifted to a civil hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Police have started investigation while the case was not registered till the filing of the report.