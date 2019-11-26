Senate body passes resolution against US over CPEC remarks

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs passed a unanimous resolution against the “uncalled for, unwarranted and unprecedented” statement of US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Ambassador Alice Wells on CPEC and Pakistan-China relations.

The resolution rejected the statement as unacceptable interference in “Pakistan’s sovereign right to exercise policy choices that best protect and promote its national interests”.

“The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee feels that casting aspersions, promoting fiction and presenting a biased perspective on CPEC, which is already a success story, only shows the extent to which certain quarters can go in their obsession of ‘countering’ China,” the committee said in a statement.

The committee also urged the government to make it clear in unequivocal terms that Pakistan will not tolerate any dictation from any country that seeks to undermine Pakistan-China relations, which are not only a factor for stability in the region but also are a pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy.