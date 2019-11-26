SC suspends army chief’s extension notification until tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented development, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday suspended the notification announcing a three-year extension in the tenure of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa until the hearing tomorrow.

In this regard, the court issued notices to all parties, including General Bajwa, who is due to retire on Nov 29. The hearing was, subsequently, adjourned until Wednesday.

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved a three-year extension in the tenure of General Bajwa.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” a notification issued from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said at the time.

Last week, the PMO confirmed the news, recalling that, in this regard, a notification has already been issued on Aug 19.

During the hearing of a withdrawal application of a petition challenging the extension in General Bajwa’s tenure today, the chief justice remarked: “Only the president of Pakistan can extend the tenure of the army chief.”

The top judge rejected the application and took up the petition in public interest under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.

“Army chief’s tenure was extended after the president’s approval,” the attorney general (AG) told the court. “The summary had been approved by the cabinet.”

