Religious leaders unite in fight against extremism

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Tuesday the World Peace Council will be a milestone in combatting growing Islamophobia in the West.

He was addressing the delegates of the council, which was called by the Pakistan Ulema Council and was attended by religious leaders representing various sects and religions.

Among the notable representatives of different religions and religious sects who attended the conference include Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Qari Hanif Bhatti, Qari Javed Akhtar, Pastor Emmanuel Khokhar, Father Khalid, Sardar Bishon Singh, Mufti Abdul Manan, Maulana Ammar Nasir Baloch, Maulana Mubashar and others.

Religious leaders across the spectrum denounced the desecration of Quran in Norway and stated that religious leaders from all over the world are united in their fight against extremism.

The conference also urged the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) and Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) to take measures to ensure the sanctity of holy religious scriptures across the world.

Islam is a religion of peace and harmony and the international leadership should work to foil attempts of elements who associate extremism and terrorism with Muslims, said participants of the conference.

The conference announced that Azmat-e-Quran will be described in Friday congregations on 29th November all over Pakistan to glorify the dignity of the Quran.

The meeting while expressing concerns on the alarming situation of Muslims in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) stated that world leadership has been demonstrating criminal silence on the miseries of Kashmiris adding that 109 days have passed since curfew in the occupied valley was imposed.