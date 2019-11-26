PM launches Ehsaas financial inclusion project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the federal government was taking steps to tackle prevalent poverty in the country at the launch ceremony of the “Ehsaas Financial Inclusion Initiatives” project.

“We are making policies keeping in mind the poverty that exists in Pakistan,” the PM said, adding that his government’s top priority was to pull people out of poverty and turn Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.

Unfortunately, Prime Minister Khan lamented, the poor paid taxes but the rich got away with tax evasion by setting up offshore companies. The gap between the have and the have-nots has widened over a past decade as the rich have had access to all amenities, he said.

The prime minister said society can’t progress without imparting education to the women. Noting that there are three education systems currently prevalent in the country, he said the government has been trying to introduce a uniform system.

He also thanked Queen Maxima for visiting Pakistan and taking a keen interest in the Ehsaas programme.

In her address, Queen Maxima said the Ehsaas programme is a good initiative of the government of Pakistan to lift the people from poverty.