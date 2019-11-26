Opp demands snap polls, rule of law

–Opp APC says PTI running govt through ordinances

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leaders reiterated their demand for transparent elections after a meeting of the All Parties Conference on Tuesday that was called by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to chalk out the future strategy against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The demand was made by JUI-F chief, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal while addressing the media after the all parties conference.

The JUI-F chief said the meeting expressed firm support for the four-point agenda of the joint opposition. He said that rule of law and constitution would be ensured and all institutions have to remain in their limits.

He said the struggle of opposition would continue until the agenda is completed.

He said PTI foreign funding case should be heard and local governments must be restored. Fazl said statements of ministers have made China-Pakistan Corridor Authority (CPEC) controversial and that a separate CPEC Authority was need of the hour.

The PPP chairperson also endorsed the demand for snap polls and said that his party was ready to enter the electoral fray.

Speaking about the health of his father Asif Ali Zardari, he said the former president’s condition was not good and the government was not cooperating with the PPP over his health. It may be noted here Zardari has been at an Islamabad hospital for the past few weeks.

He said it was against the constitution that cases that were registered Sindh were being heard in Rawalpindi. “We hope the Supreme Court would hear the case soon,” said Bilawal.

Talking on the occasion, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said parliament was locked and the government was being run through ordinances. He said a very important appointment was made controversial.

He said it was inevitable that an elected government must come instead of a selected one.