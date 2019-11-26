OIC urged to play role in resolution of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan on Tuesday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play its active role for the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Masood Khan, while demanding India to end its atrocities in the held valley, also stressed upon the Saudi Arabian government to use its influence on the solution of the on-going conflict.

Extending support to the Kashmiris, the AJK president said: “Kashmiris are not orphans, Pakistan will continue to support them at every forum.”

He maintained that the OIC should take notice of the grave rights violations in the held valley.