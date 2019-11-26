Nawaz should face cases after return: Ismail

SANGHAR: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health improved as soon as he reached London and he should face the cases after returning to Pakistan.

Talking to media persons, Ismail said the erstwhile premier is shopping in London which is “perhaps his way of therapy”.

He should come back to face court if he has actually recovered, the governor commented.

“The sit-in in Islamabad was a flop show. It is still unknown for which purpose Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman came to the federal capital and then went back. He has gone to Plan D and F will soon reach Plan Z,” he said.