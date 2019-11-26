Musharraf case won’t fix inflation, unemployment: Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday said that the common man would not get any benefits from opening the Pandora’s Box of the high treason case against former military dictator General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

He said that the case will not solve persisting issues such as unemployment and inflation. “What is the benefit of opening the Pandora’s Box of the case? It would not benefit the common man in any way,” he said, adding that the people would not care if the former military dictator’s case lingers on for another five years.

“Will these actions cause the prices of tomatoes to go down?” he asked.

The PML-Q leader said that those responsible for inflation and unemployment should be identified and brought to book, adding that the politicians who gave false hopes to the people should be exposed.

He also urged the politicians to play their role in taking Pakistan out of the crisis it is entangled in.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier in the day the Lahore High Court (LHC) removed its objections against a plea filed by the former military dictator seeking the court’s intervention in stopping the special court from announcing its reserved verdict in the high treason case.