LHC accepts Musharraf’s petition challenging impending verdict in treason case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday accepted for hearing a petition filed by former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf challenging the verdict reserved by the special court in the high treason case against him.

Justice Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi, who presided over the proceedings, asked Musharraf’s lawyer, Khwaja Ahmed Tariq Rahim, a day earlier to present two-point statements and assist the court regarding the maintainability of the petition in the LHC.

Today, the LHC removed its objections and admitted the petition for hearing. The court also issued a notice to the federal government and summoned Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan to provide assistance to the court.

On Oct 24, the special court was informed that the government had sacked the entire prosecution team engaged by the previous PML-N government to prosecute the high treason case.

The special court had then reserved its verdict, observing that the prosecution team before being sacked had submitted detailed arguments which were sufficient to understand their point of view.

However, on Saturday, Musharraf had approached the LHC against the verdict reserved in the case and sought suspension of his trial in absentia.

A day earlier, the Interior Ministry approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting it to stop the special court from announcing the reserved verdict in the high treason case on Nov 28 contending that the co-accused were not included in the trial.

During today’s hearing, upon asking, the court was informed that the federal government had, indeed, petitioned the IHC to stop the verdict.

Justice Naqvi said he agreed with the 2016 “Mustafa Impex” judgement by the Supreme Court and asked Rahim to assure them about the maintainability of Musharraf’s petition in the LHC.

Musharraf’s counsel cited the case of model Ayyan Ali as a reference. He said the special court had no legal status because, at the time that it was formed, the approval of the cabinet was not sought.

Rahim argued that when questions are being raised about the formation of the special court, what legal status does its verdict have?

The court summoned a draft regarding the formation of the special court in the next hearing of the petition.

Justice Naqvi asked if the former president had gone abroad after seeking permission from the court, to which his lawyer responded in the affirmative.

The LHC decided to remove its objections to the petition and set it for hearing on November 28, the same day the special court is scheduled to announce its verdict.

HIGH TREASON CASE:

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over the president’s imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

Earlier this year, head of the prosecution, Mohammad Akram Sheikh, tendered his resignation. In his resignation letter sent to the interior secretary, Sheikh expressed his inability to proceed with the case after the imminent change of government at the centre.

Sheikh was appointed as the head of the prosecution in the case in November 2013, by the then-PML-N led government.

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, the former president left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the exit control list on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his continuous inability to appear.

Later, his passport and identity card were also cancelled on orders of the apex court.