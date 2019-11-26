Is Farogh Naseem eligible to represent Gen Bajwa?

Law Minister Farogh Nasim on Tuesday resigned from his post to fight for an extension to army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension in the Supreme Court even though his practice licence was reportedly suspended by the Pakistan Bar Council a few months ago.

According to the PBC, Naseem, having joined the federal cabinet as Minister for Law & Justice, was required to get his licence suspended under Rule 108-O of the Pakistan Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Rules, 1976, but failed to do so.

Moreover, another reason for the suspension of his licence was filing a reference against an honest top judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The attorney general had subsequently quashed the PBC ruling. However, the council had said it was not AG’s jurisdiction to nullify the ruling. The former law minister will have to approach the council for renewal of his licence.

The PTI, on the other hand, denied the suspension of licence of the former law minister. “The statements being made by some individuals that Senator Dr. Barrister Farogh Naseem‘s Supreme Court Licence has been suspended are incorrect & misleading,” said Maleeka Bokhari.