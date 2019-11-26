Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three youth in Pulwama district of occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Drabgam area of the district.

Several people were injured when Indian troops used brutal force and fired bullets and pellets on mourners in different areas of Pulwama. The killings triggered massive anti-India protests across the district.

On the other hand, the youth including Basit, Saqlain Mushtaq, Baber and Jehangir were arrested by police during house raids in different areas of the town.

CURFEW:

In occupied Kashmir, 114 days on, atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continue to grip the territory, particularly the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, uneasy calm is prevailing in the Valley as businesses remain largely shut, schools and offices wear a deserted look. Prepaid phone and SMS services remain snapped. Same is the case with internet, both mobile and broadband.

On the conclusion of his 4-day visit to Kashmir, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha speaking to reporters in Srinagar said that the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Art 370 was not normal and that an atmosphere of fear was prevailing there. He also warned that the situation will deteriorate further if New Delhi doesn’t change its behaviour pertaining to Kashmir.