Govt releases Rs8bn for Karachi’s development

The government has released Rs8 billion for the completion of ongoing development projects in Karachi, a private media house reported on Tuesday.

The funds released for Karachi would be spent through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company.

As per details, the fund would be utilised for the reconstruction of Nishtar Road, Manghopir Road and a signal-free corridor from Matric Board office to Sakhi Hassan.

Meanwhile, Rs2 billion would be spent on the construction of Green Line Project – till Numaish Chowrangi, while Rs500 million has been reserved for the construction of the Institute of Technical and Management Science in Hyderabad.

The government, in March this year, had announced a Rs162-billion worth special package for Karachi.

Announcing the package, the prime minister had said that ten projects related to public transportation while seven related to sewerage system have been included in the package.