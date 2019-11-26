Four members of a family killed in road accident

KARACHI: Four members of a family lost their lives in a truck motorcycle collision in Kotri Taluka of Jamshoro District of Sindh during the early hours of Tuesday.

Rescue officials said, the accident occurred at Sessions Court Road in Kotri where a truck hit a motorcycle, killing four persons on the spot.

They said the accident occurred due to the negligence of the truck driver, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted bodies to Taluka Hospital Kotri.

According to rescue officials, the deceased were identified as 45-year-old Razia, her son Imran and daughters Saima and Rehana.