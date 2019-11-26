Four dead in Kotri road accident

KOTRI: Four members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Kotri on Monday night.

The accident occurred at the Sessions Court Road in Kotri where a speeding truck hit the motorcycle, killing all on the spot.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to negligence of truck driver.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Taluka Hospital Kotri. Police have arrested the truck driver from the spot and started an investigation.