ISLAMABAD: The scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday handed over a questionnaire to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding party funding sources.

The committee directed PML-N to submit its reply to the questionnaire as it scheduled the next hearing on Friday.

It merits a mention here that the ECP has started conducting daily hearing of foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).