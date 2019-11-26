Didn’t think handing over those signed blank letterheads would lead to this: PM Imran Khan

Amid the extraordinary events of Tuesday morning when the CJP nullified the government’s notification confirming Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension, PM Imran Khan expressed his surprise and shock over what had unfolded essentially as a result of a number of blank PM office letterheads that he had signed and handed over to “trusted confidants” on his second day in office.

“Look, I am not admitting any wrongdoing or guilt here. I was just told that this is normal procedure and every PM before me had done the same. It was supposed to move things along more efficiently and given the number of things that were already on my plate, such as corruption, accountability and more corruption, it was the logical thing to do”, PM Khan explained in a tweet.

To a question, clarifying that there was no such procedure, and asking to whom the PM had handed over the blank letterheads, special assistant to the PM on accountability Shahzad Akbar candidly said, “Don’t pay so much attention to these inconvenient technicalities, it’s just a distraction from the real issues. Did I tell you I have found those apartments in Monaco in Bilawal’s name? Didn’t see any Suo Moto notices being taken on that now did you?”

At time of filing of this report, a fresh notification from the PM office had just been issued announcing the new post of ‘Special Prime Minister to Prime Minister’ which would require a seasoned professional no younger than 59 years of age having extensive experience in war gaming, weapons training with expertise in internal security management and foreign policy formulation.