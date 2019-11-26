China sees ‘evil intention’ in US criticism of CPEC

BEIJING: China on Monday rejected the United States’ criticism of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying Washington had “evil intentions” and was trying to “drive a wedge” between Beijing and its all-weather ally Islamabad.

The top US official for South Asia Alice Wells had last week said the CPEC, which is the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), would increase Pakistan’s debt burden and benefit only China.

However, Beijing brushed aside the criticism on Monday.

“No matter what the US says or does or how it tries to spoil the CPEC development, we will work together with Pakistan to develop CPEC and advance our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to bring more benefits to Pakistani people and deliver more benefits to the region and beyond,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday.

“I am afraid, the problem is with certain people in the US with evil intentions,” Geng said, arguing that the CPEC is, in fact, helping Pakistan’s economy.

The Corridor is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China’s resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Gwadar Port.

“At least 22 projects had achieved early harvest significantly improving the local transportation infrastructure and the power supply as well as creating 10,000 job opportunities, increasing Pakistan’s annual economic growth by 1 to 2 percentage points contributing to its national and social development as well as improving the people’s well being,” Geng observed.

“I believe facts have given the best answer to whether the CPEC is good or not.”

China while building CPEC always followed the principle of wide consultations, joint contributions and shared benefits putting Pakistani people’s interest first, Geng added.

Quoting data from Pakistan, Geng said the total debt for CPEC is $4.9 billion less than one-tenth of total Pakistani debt most of which is from multi-national banks.

Over five years, important and positive progress had been made in CPEC, he added.

In its response, the US appeared to take a step back from its criticism following a strong reaction and point-by-point rejection of the “wrong analysis” of Wells.

During a visit to Lahore a day earlier, US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W Jones said Wells had “intended to generate a debate” on the matter and that it was the “sovereign’s right” to decide about its future.