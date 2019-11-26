Advisory board to play vital board in polio elimination, says PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Healthcare Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the National Strategic Advisory Group on Polio Eradication and Immunisation will play an important role in polio eradication from the country.

While talking to a media house, Mirza said that the federal government wanted to make anti-polio programme free from politics and, thus, an advisory group had been constituted to tackle the disease.

He said that Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq and Shahnaz Wazir Ali were also included in the group. Mirza said that Pakistan became the first country which prioritized eradication of diseases. He detailed that the health authorities are envisaging strategy for lawmaking based on evidence.

The special assistant said that Pakistan is committed to implementing the 2030 agenda and Sehat Insaf Card is a revolutionary step to ensure universal health.

On November 24, a National Advisory Group had been formed under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the eradication of polio. The committee will be headed by Special Assistant to the Premier on Healthcare, Dr Mirza.

The body constituted in consultation with Prime Minister Imran will be led by Mirza and include former focal persons on polio eradication Shahnaz Wazir Ali and Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq besides former diplomat Zamir Akram.

Other key members include Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Health Khalid Magsi and Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nosheen Hamid and member of the Sindh Assembly Dr Sanjay Gangwani.