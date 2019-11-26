Additional AG Tariq Khokhar refutes resignation reports

Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar on Tuesday denied reports of his resignation, saying that he had no intention to quit his post.

A day earlier, Khokhar had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), asking to set aside a special court’s decision to reserve its judgment in a high treason case against former military chief Pervez Musharraf.

“I appeared in a court to represent the government [but] because of other commitments could not argue the interior ministry’s petition in the treason case,” he told a private media house.

Prosecutor Sajid Ilyas Bhatti appeared in Khokhar’s place.

However, rumors of Khokhar’s ‘sudden resignation’ started circulating on Twitter and multiple media outlets reported the same.

According to media reports, Khokhar resigned from his position “saying that his conscience does not allow him to pursue the high treason case against Musharraf”.

Khokar was appointed by the caretaker government in July last year. He was previously served in the same post in 2013.