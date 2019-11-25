Two killed in Dera Ismail Khan bombing

PESHAWAR: At least two people were killed in a bomb blast targeting a vehicle in Tank area of Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

Police officials said that the bomb was planted on the roadside and was detonated remotely when a vehicle carrying a tribal elder Malik Khan Gull and his son passed near it. Both men were killed on the spot.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The officials said that the motive behind the murders was yet to be known.