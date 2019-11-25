Trent Boult likely to miss second Test due to pain in ribs

HAMILTON: Trent Boult is likely to miss the second Test of New Zealand’s series against England after leaving the field due to a pain in the right-hand side of his ribs on the fifth day of the first Test.

Boult, who bowled one over on the final day before going off, will undergo an MRI scan tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury. In his absence, his fellow left-arm quick Neil Wagner stepped up with five wickets to seal an innings-and-65-run victory.

The second Test at Hamilton starts on Friday, and with New Zealand starting a three-match series in Australia soon after that fixture, it seems unlikely he will be risked. Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are the other seam-bowling options in the 15-man squad.

Boult has missed only three Tests since 2016, and just six of New Zealand’s 70 since his debut.

“A lot was taken out of both teams in this Test,” Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s captain, said. “It was a really tough effort for long periods. But we have that squad of 15 and all the guys will meet up in Hamilton and we will have to assess the fitness of everybody.”