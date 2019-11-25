The myth of PTI media savviness

With a detour to media incompetence/dishonesty

Imran Khan inaugurated the Havelian-Mansehra section of the Hazara Motorway last week. The N-Leaguers, as expected, are claiming that the credit goes to Nawaz Sharif, who started the project. The PTI media team also appeared apologetic about the inauguration. There was no reason why the N-League’s narrative should have prevailed on the mainstream media. Or for that matter, on the social media, which for the most part, reflected the same trend.

It’s true that the project was started by Sharif in 2014. But by the same token the Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Project was started by Benazir Bhutto and Neelam-Jhelum Hydropower Project by the Musharraf’s regime. This certainly didn’t stop those who came afterwards from laying claim to them. Which raises an important question: With large projects that take time to complete, how to apportion the credit? Or is it just a matter of which side has better media management and propaganda skill (and ‘sympathy’ on the part of the most vocal journalists), as appears to be the case in this country?

How difficult is it to look up the figures in the Federal PSDP? While there’s no shortage of self-proclaimed investigative journalists in the country, it’s not at all easy to say that too many of them even know what the Federal PSDP is.

But before we go into it, imagine for a moment that PML(N) had come to power in the KPK in the 2018 general elections and had completed the Peshawar BRT. You can be sure about the narrative it would have successfully sold to its support base as well as many outside that base. That they completed in one year what the PTI was unable to do in so many years. And yet, the PTI was unable to sell the same narrative in the case of the Hazara Motorway. What’s more, judging from the apologetic behavior on display, it appears it didn’t even make a serious effort to.

For a moment moving from the perception side to the reality side of the question, it’s not at all difficult to gauge the contribution of each government toward the completion of a certain development project. It’s all very well to announce a project, but the true test of any government (as far its sincerity and commitment to a project is concerned) is the amount of money it allocates (and then actually spends) on a certain project.

The Hazara Motorway is a Rs. 136.6 bn project. At the time of presenting the 2018 budget, the PML-N had spent Rs. 63.8 bn on it. By the time all phases of the project are complete, the balance will have been spent by the PTI. This information can easily be looked up in the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The PML-N’s contribution can’t be swept under the carpet of course, but is it just a PML-N project? Wouldn’t it have been much easier for the PTI government to abandon it, and instead divert this fund to (say) the Rawalpindi Ring Road, which could have easily been constructed with it? The ‘credit’ would then have been solely the PTI’s. That would have suited PTI fine. But would that have been good for the country? And did any PTI official try to tell this side of the story to the citizens?

This is not an isolated example either. Though the PTI is doing most of the right things when it comes to documentation of economy and refraining from artificially keeping the dollar price in check by taking short-term loans, it’s the failure of its media team to convey to any significant portion of the public outside its support base what it has been doing. The result being that there are still those who believe the PML-N propaganda, namely, Ishaq Dar being some sort of a financial wizard or genius. It may be the case of falsehood having a way of traveling faster than the truth, but the PTI media team must also take the blame for this failure.

And while, first and foremost, its PTI’s failure, it also brings to the fore how incompetent (at best) or dishonest (at worst) our media is, especially the journalists pretending to cover economy. How difficult is it to look up the figures in the Federal PSDP? While there’s no shortage of self-proclaimed investigative journalists in the country, it’s not at all easy to say that too many of them even know what the Federal PSDP is. Similarly, when was the last time some journalist stressed how lethal Daronomics were for the country?

There’s this widespread myth that the PTI is all about words and whatever they have achieved is because they are able to sell their narratives better. Especially on the social media it is believed that the PTI has the most effective presence, despite having little material to work with. Nothing could be farther from the truth. While the PTI certainly needs to improve its performance on the ground, it needs even more catching up to do in narrative building, that is, advertising those things it has been doing right. The PTI will have to do it on its own steam too. It won’t get any help from the media.