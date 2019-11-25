﻿ Thar bids goodbye to nine more children lost to malnutrition, other diseases | Pakistan Today

Thar bids goodbye to nine more children lost to malnutrition, other diseases

At least nine children died in Thar’s Civil Hospital Mithi on Monday due to malnutrition and various other diseases, sources in the health department said while speaking to a local media outlet.

The deceased children include a four-year-old, a 32-month-old, a 45-day-old, two six-day-olds, a five -day-old, and two newborns.

Earlier this month, two children — including a four-month-old — had died due to malnutrition in the Mithi hospital. The total death toll in November has climbed up to 54, while that for the current year has shot to 757.



