PTI will get clean chit in foreign funding case, says Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) would successfully come out from ongoing foreign funding case in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a press conference, Rasheed said that the Mainline 1 (ML1) project was a key project in the belt of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and would soon be completed.

“The credit of completing this project goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Hailing the Chinese railway infrastructure as one of the best in the world, the minister said that talks were also underway to initiate the Mainline 2 (ML2) project.

Rasheed said that the incumbent federal government would complete its tenure and he was not foreseeing any elections in the near future.

He also demanded scrutiny into foreign funding sources of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He also claimed that a plea bargain was also underway in cases that involved PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari. “Soon a lot of money will be deposited in the national exchequer from National Accountability Burau (NAB) authorities,” Rasheed said.

Sheikh Rasheed also demanded to investigate Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan and head of medical board treating PML-N supremo, Dr Waqar, for “fooling masses”.

“It is our success that Moulana returned empty-handed after bringing his supporters to Islamabad, demanding the resignation of the prime minister,” he said.

Also rubbishing aside any difference of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi with the incumbent government, the APML chief said that Elahi was part of the system and contacted Fazl on the request of Imran Khan.