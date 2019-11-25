PTA says notification regarding Telenor suspension is fake

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday issued a clarification about a fake notification that was viral on social media platforms and was being shared for many days telling that soon telecom company Telenor will wind up its operations in Pakistan.

PTA advised the public to avoid spreading the notification since it was fake and hold no merit whatsoever.

The authority explained it on Twitter that it was aware of a false advertisement circulating via WhatsApp chat groups for users of the mobile operator.

“PTA is aware of a false advertisement circulating via WhatsApp chat groups for users of a mobile operator. PTA clarifies that the aforementioned advertisement is fake,” the company said.

“The public is advised to always check official information sources such as PTA’s website at http://pta.gov.pk or its Twitter & Facebook page for latest news/updates,” the authority added.

The fake notification being circulated in social media was misleading the general public, asking them to switch to another mobile network or consume their mobile network credit before December 11, 2019, making the false claim that the services of the private company would no longer be available in Pakistan after the aforementioned date.