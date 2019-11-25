Plea against PM Imran’s speech fixed in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed for hearing a petition against a controversial speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he passed strong comments on the judiciary and attempted contempt of court.

As per details, Advocate Samiullah filed the petition in which he said that the said speech by PM Imran delivered on November 18 fell under the purview of contempt of court.

PM Imran maligned the judiciary, he added.

He also attached a relevant portion of the speech with the filed petition.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the petition on Tuesday.

Another petition of similar nature was filed in the Lahore High Court by a citizen, Tahir Maqsood, in which he requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against PM Imran.

He, through his counsel advocate Faizan Naseer Chohan, contended that the PM Imran tried to make cases pending against opposition leaders prejudiced by maligning the judiciary.