Nawaz Sharif to be admitted to London hospital

–Ijaz Shah sees disparity between former premier’s health, medical reports

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif will be admitted to a hospital on the advice of London Bridge Hospital’s Professor Simon Redwood.

The former premier visited the hospital with his brother, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, and son, Hussain Nawaz, on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Shehbaz said that the former premier’s treatment will commence after the real cause of his illness is specified. He also said that he will not respond to the comments made by Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed. “I can only pray for his mental health,” he added.

Nawaz’s personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan told the media that the leading cardiologist had recommended hospital admission for the former premier so that he can undergo angiogram and other medical check-ups.

He said that Nawaz was attending the hospital on appointment. He also said that Professor Redwood is considered as a world authority on cardiac intervention and his recommendations are based on the medical record of the former premier.

“He went through Nawaz’s medical history and recommended that he requires cardiac intervention. He suggested that the PML-N supremo should be admitted in the hospital for procedure,” he added.

The physician said that Nawaz’s health needs care and he will undergo a PET scan on Thursday. “Once he has gone through all haematological investigations, we will then have a clear picture of what is required next and what the exact treatment should be,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Nawaz had attended the nearby Guy’s hospital last week for blood tests soon after reaching London.

SHAH SEES ‘DISPARITY’ BETWEEN NAWAZ’S BEHAVIOUR, MEDICAL REPORTS:

Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that there was a “disparity” between the medical reports of the former premier and the behaviour he exhibited while departing the country.

He said that if Nawaz had left the country “like a sick person” or boarded the air ambulance on a wheelchair, no suspicions would have been raised.

“After seeing Nawaz board the air ambulance, I wondered if he got healthy with the first glance of the London-bound airplane. Definitely, there was a disparity between the medical reports and the behaviour of Nawaz,” he added.