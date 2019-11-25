Nawaz allowed to leave in light of medical board’s report: Yasmeen Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Monday backed her statements over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health reports.

In an interview with a British newspaper, Rashid said the medical board, constituted to look after Nawaz, had said that the former premier could not even walk due to the severity of his health issues.

She said the best facilities were provided to the PML-N supremo in the light of reports prepared by the medical board.

The minister said doctors had said, in their recommendations, that some of the tests cannot be done in Pakistan and he needs to be shifted abroad.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan and some of the cabinet members have expressed reservations about the health of the former prime minister.