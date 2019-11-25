NAB recovers Rs290m in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday claimed to have recovered Rs290 million in the infamous fake bank accounts case.

As per the version of NAB Rawalpindi, four suspects and two companies of Sindh Roshan Programme revealed that the financial irregularities had been carried out at the behest of PPP lawmaker Sharjeel Memon. The revealed this information as a plea bargain.

While two contractor companies have already paid back the looted money and accused Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Abdul Rasheed Channa, Aslam Pervaiz Memon and Baldivo have opted for a plea bargain.

The statements of all the accused will be recorded by the NAB once they have been presented before an accountability court.

Earlier, NAB released Abdul Shakoor after he became approver against Abdul Ghani Majeed and others in the fake accounts case.

On Sunday, former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines Ejaz Haroon was brought to the capital city by NAB in connection with the fake accounts case.

Haroon was produced before an accountability court on Monday in a case pertaining to illegally allotting plots while serving as secretary Kidney Hills Housing Scheme.