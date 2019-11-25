NAb gets 10-day remand of former PIA managing director

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday approved a 10-day physical remand of Aijaz Haroon, former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in a case related to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

Haroon, who was arrested for his alleged connections with another case-nominee Omni group, was produced before Judge Muhammad Bashir under strict security measures.

According to the NAB, the former PIA MD is accused of fraud charges, fake accounts and corruption.

Furthermore, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court that Haroon had sold 12 plots to fake allottees as secretary Kidney Hill Housing Scheme and laundered Rs144 million into the accounts owned by Omni group via two fake bank accounts.

However, the defence rejected the allegations and said Haroon has been appearing before the NAB for an inquiry and the plots were acquired by Haroon’s father and were later sold to the Omni group.

The NAB pleaded the court to approve 15-day remand of the accused, while the court adjourned the hearing after approving remand of 10 days.