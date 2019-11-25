Murder FIR registered in woman death case

LAHORE: Punjab police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) of the murder of a woman who was killed at the office of a local newspaper in Lahore.

According to police, 25-year-old Urooj was killed in a firing incident at a newspaper office in the Qilla Gujjar Singh area.

The FIR was registered by the deceased’s brother who alleged that Urooj’s former husband, Dilawar, killer her.

According to police, Urooj and Dilawar were colleagues at the married seven months ago. However, the two parted ways recently due to personal differences between them, police added.

After divorce, Urooj was living in an apartment at Nicholson Road and was murdered late Sunday night with a bullet wound in the head, according to police.

The body was shifted to the mortuary.

Police has initiated an investigation of the murder incident, officials further said.