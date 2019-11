GUJRANWALA: A man in Gujranwala alleged raped a nine-year-old girl on Monday.

According to her family, the young girl had left her home to buy milk from a close-by shop when she was picked up by the suspect who took her into the fields and assaulted her.

A report has been filed against the unidentified accused, a police official said while assuring that investigation is underway and the culprit will be caught soon.