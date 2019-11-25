Karachi battles dengue outbreak as over 150 diagnosed with virus overnight

KARACHI: More than 151 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever within 24 hours in Karachi. The death toll has jumped to 41 in the province.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell report, 14, 662 people have fallen ill due to the disease in Karachi alone during the ongoing year.

Dengue cases in Pakistan exceed 50,000 in 2019. In the past 24 hours, 229 people have been diagnosed with the dangerous virus primarily carried by female mosquitoes.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had inaugurated an anti-dengue campaign in Karachi on Monday where he had announced the establishment of camps to conduct free blood tests of the citizens.

While inaugurating the campaign, Ismail had announced that anti-dengue spray would be made across the metropolis while camps were being established to conduct a free dengue test which costs at least Rs1600 in laboratories.

He had said that companies were stepping forward to invest in Pakistan. Ismail had said that the citizens had been facilitated to undergo free blood tests for dengue disease.