Ishaq Dar undergoes surgery as condition deteriorates

LONDON: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar’s condition worsened later on Sunday, after which his physician recommended an immediate operation to relieve his neck and back from excruciating pain.

His son told the media that his father experienced acute pain on Sunday night but due to the weekend, a surgeon couldn’t be arranged.

Ali Dar said that his father is undergoing cervical nerve root innervation under anaesthesia in London.

“We moved to Nuffield Health Hospital this morning where my father got admitted. At the moment, he is under anaesthesia and the doctors are carrying the procedure,” said Ali Dar.

“Most probably he will be shifted to a private room in another two hours,” he added.

He said that the doctors will continue to monitor his father.