Imran says Opp misleading nation on foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that opposition parties were misleading the people on foreign funding case.

Addressing a meeting of his spokespersons here, the premier said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted all relevant details to the Election Commission of Pakistan (PTI) and it will get a clean chit in the foreign funding case.

The prime minister alleged that both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) raised funds through money laundering.

Imran directed his spokespersons to update the masses about all the aspects of the foreign funding case.

Talking about the opposition’s protest and APC, Imran said the people have rejected the opposition’s protest call.

He said that the opposition has lost the people’s confidence and it will have to wait for four more years.

Earlier on November 23, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the opposition parties had become an example of political hypocrisy.

Firdous, in a tweet, had lamented the opposition parties were hurling political threats to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under a new guise.