IHC withdraws show-cause notice against Firdous, cautions Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday withdrew a show-cause notice issued to Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan for contempt of court and cautioned her as well as Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar against commenting on subjudice matters in future.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who was presiding over the proceedings, observed that both Awan and Khan hold positions of high responsibility. “If you [give] wrong interpretations with your words, it will make [the public] lose trust in institutions.”

“Common petitioners are the real stakeholders that are looking towards the government and the parliament,” Justice Minallah said during today’s proceedings.

“We expect that, in future, opinions will not be given on subjudice cases.”

Last month, the court had served Awan with a show-cause notice which noted that while holding a press conference, she had “criticised the judiciary” and had stated that bail granting the order to Nawaz Sharif would “open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners suffering from various diseases”.

Separately, a petition was filed in the IHC against Khan for linking the release of Nawaz Sharif with a “deal” during an interview.

Earlier this month, the court had reserved its decision on whether Awan and Khan committed contempt after both officials submitted unconditional apologies for their remarks on IHC’s decision to grant bail to Nawaz. In the previous hearing, Khan, while offering an apology to the court, had said he did not want to contest the case.