IHC admits petition seeking contempt proceedings against PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday admitted a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan over a recent “anti-judiciary” speech.

Advocate Samiullah had moved the court against the premier over his November 18 speech. He had contended that the premier had maligned the judiciary in his speech, which amounted to contempt of court. He also attached the relevant part of the speech as evidence.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the petition on Tuesday.

A similar petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) by a citizen named Tahir Maqsood, in which he requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the prime minister.

The citizen’s counsel, Faizan Naseer Chohan, contended that the premier had tried to make cases pending against opposition leaders prejudiced by delivering a speech.

To establish maintainability of his petition, the petitioner referred to conviction of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Talal Chaudhry and Nehal Hashmi by the Supreme Court (SC) for their anti-judiciary speeches.

He asked the court to summon PM Imran in person, disqualify him and order the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify him as member of the National Assembly (NA).