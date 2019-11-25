Gen Bajwa in damage control mode after PTI leader alleges mismanagement in CPEC

Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday claimed that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had to go to China “to control the situation” after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ministers “levelled baseless allegations” against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor-related (CPEC) projects.

Referring towards the accusations made by Minister for Communication Murad Saeed regarding alleged mismanagement in CPEC projects, Syed said not even a single rupee corruption had been proven, adding that former Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal “should take Murad to court” over his conduct.

Responding to the Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells’ statement that CPEC would push the country deeper into an already stifling debt burden, Syed said it was indeed deplorable that the US is opposing the game-changer project.

The seasoned politician noted that the project was not aimed at defence, however, it did have various strategic implications.

Syed observed that CPEC had a central position in the Sino-Pak strategic relationship and maintained that the PTI leadership should be very careful in giving statements about the flagship projects as they were not fully aware of the sensitivities attached to it.

“China has no link with attempts to subjugate right to freedom in Pakistan,” he said.