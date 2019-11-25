ECP serves notice to Faryal Talpur in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a notice to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Faryal Talpur on a petition seeking her disqualification as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

Talpur is accused of concealing details of her assets in her tax returns details that were filed with the ECP.

The notice was served on the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar. The ECP has asked the PPP leader to file her response by December 9.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing of the plea, Taj said that Talpur had not disclosed the details of her assets in her tax returns, while a plea over her being an iqama-holder is also under trial in the Islamabad High Court.

Holding Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani responsible for the delay in the case, Taj alleged that he is “partial” and acting as a spokesman of the PPP.

Earlier, Arsalan Taj had submitted a reference to the speaker, stating the PPP MPA had not declared her three properties in her nomination papers, requesting him to act against the lawmaker under article 62 (f) of the constitution of Pakistan.

Faryal Talpur had not declared her three residences, one in Larkana and two in Shahdadkot during the filing of nomination papers in ECP, he had added.

Talpur is currently in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over her alleged involvement in the fake bank accounts case.