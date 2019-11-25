Fazl claims fresh polls will be held within three months

–Bilawal Bhutto says will attend APC called by JUI-F on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday decided to attend an all-parties conference called by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Nov 26, Tuesday, as the latter claimed that new elections will be held within the next three months.

The JUI-F chief had called the opposition moot last week to deliberate over the future course of action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to a PPP spokesperson, the PPP chairman had decided to join the APC.

“A PPP delegation led by Bilawal will attend the conference,” said the spokesperson, adding that Bilawal hoped that Maulana Fazl will share his future plan with the other opposition leaders at the moot.

Fazl had telephoned opposition leaders, including Bilawal and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal, on Saturday and had invited them to attend the APC.

However, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz decided not to attend the APC, said reports.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel on Monday, Maulana Fazl claimed that he has been assured that the political scenario will change drastically within the next three months.

The JUI-F chief claimed that people in the power corridors have assured him that the current government won’t be able to continue much longer.

“The opposition’s Rehbar Committee made a straightforward demand that they wanted the prime minister’s resignation or something at par with the resignation,” he said, adding that the resignation was ruled out but the other condition put forth by the opposition was agreed upon.

“We are getting what we asked for, new elections will be held within three months from now,” he said.

The JUI-F chief recently held the ‘Azadi March’ series of protests, urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign, a demand rejected by the premier.

The protest started with a days-long sit-in in the federal capital. The sit-in was eventually called off and the opposition parties, led by JUI-F, moved onto ‘Plan B’.

However, the plan to block major thoroughfares of the country did not last long and the party then decided to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan.