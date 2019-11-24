Zafarul Haq to head PML-N delegation to APC: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to join the all-party conference summoned by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Nov 26.

In a statement, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said party president Shehbaz Sharif named senior leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq to represent the PML-N delegation at the APC.

The delegates will include Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, and Amir Muqam. The opposition’s APC will be held on November 26th at 11 am, she said, adding the venue has yet to be decided.

The APC was called by Fazl to chalk out a future strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also lashed at the government for incarcerating Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz without any proof.

She said Hamza has been in the “illegal custody” of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for half a year because there have been no charges framed, no plausible evidence or witnesses presented. Marriyum said Imran should be ashamed of himself for even mentioning the name of Medina while locking up opposition leaders into death-row cells without any conviction.

She paid rich tribute to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Miftah Ismael, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and others being held against the law.

The PML-N spokesperson said the vengeful, incompetent, inadequate, inept and lying selected Prime Minister has tainted national image in the civilised world and international committee of nations and has destroyed Pakistan’s economy.

She demanded that all political prisoners be freed with immediate effect and the PTI regime must publicly apologise to them.