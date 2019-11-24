Women on Wheels: Karachi women ready to reclaim roads

Following a successful run in Punjab, the Women on Wheels (WOW) campaign launched in Karachi on Sunday.

The programme – which empowers women by improving their access to mobility – provides them with subsidised motorbikes as well as training and road safety lessons and networking opportunities.

Salman Sufi, who introduced the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016 and South Asia’s first Violence Against Women Centre, says he is launching the Karachi programme for WOW in a private capacity.

According to Sufi, the bulk of Pakistan’s female population heavily relies on either a male family member or a poor public transport infrastructure to get from one place to another. And as he’s said, this should not be the case.

The campaign was a huge success with a large number of men and women in attendance whereas social media members also supported the event and hailed it as a positive marker for the future.

Photos and stories of empowerment were shared widely.

Our very own Iqra is a #womenonwheels She rides her bike to work like a queen, her helmet as her crown. We’re proud of trailblazers like Iqra who are driving change, paving the road for more women to reclaim public spaces & gain economic independence @SalmanSufi7 @unwomen_pak pic.twitter.com/ldq9YjHf6v — doctHERs (@doctHERs) November 24, 2019

This trend made my day as i’m also a new bike rider in the town. 😍 #FeelingProud #WomenOnWheels — ارم عبدالخالق 🇵🇰 (@Erum_A_khaliq) November 24, 2019

It is a great initiative and i can realize it more than anyone because once my younger sister could not appear in a paper of Matriculation examination as I could not go to my village to pick her for her examination center.More power to the people behind. — Haider Murtaza (@media_haider) November 24, 2019

The importance of mobility was stated.

Nice step.Mobility is the right of every human being.This mission will let the women and girls to travel of their own.But be careful,riding bike is not a piece of cake especially in Karachi.All the best! — Rafi Masood (@rafi_masood) November 24, 2019

Alia Chugtai expressed her support.

At the #WomenonWheels event at Frere Hall, and all these girls from ages of 18-whatever are so inspiring. Cannot wait time see these girls on the road. Incredible stuff. Pretty damn inspiring. pic.twitter.com/nkLgWB0h1d — Alia Chughtai (@AliaChughtai) November 24, 2019

Progressiveness was hailed and the future was deemed bright by Salman Sufi himself.

One of the best parts was the support that poured in from men.

Present at Frere Hall , witnessing the progress of women of my country .#WomenOnWheels pic.twitter.com/N0GBi8tVtU — Raja Dodani (@EngrSrd) November 24, 2019

And Mubashir Zaidi announced the great news of Careem’s pledge to give ten thousand jobs to women trained on two-wheelers.