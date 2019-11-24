﻿ Women on Wheels: Karachi women ready to reclaim roads | Pakistan Today

Women on Wheels: Karachi women ready to reclaim roads

Following a successful run in Punjab, the Women on Wheels (WOW) campaign launched in Karachi on Sunday.

The programme – which empowers women by improving their access to mobility – provides them with subsidised motorbikes as well as training and road safety lessons and networking opportunities.

Salman Sufi, who introduced the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016 and South Asia’s first Violence Against Women Centre, says he is launching the Karachi programme for WOW in a private capacity.

According to Sufi, the bulk of Pakistan’s female population heavily relies on either a male family member or a poor public transport infrastructure to get from one place to another. And as he’s said, this should not be the case.

The campaign was a huge success with a large number of men and women in attendance whereas social media members also supported the event and hailed it as a positive marker for the future.

Photos and stories of empowerment were shared widely.

The importance of mobility was stated.

Alia Chugtai expressed her support.

Progressiveness was hailed and the future was deemed bright by Salman Sufi himself.

One of the best parts was the support that poured in from men.

And Mubashir Zaidi announced the great news of Careem’s pledge to give ten thousand jobs to women trained on two-wheelers.



