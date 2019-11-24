‘Successful social experiment confirmed I’m a douchebag,’ Ali Rehman Khan reveals

LAHORE – Actor and social media experimenter Ali Rehman Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to share the great news, conclusively revealing that he’s a douchebag.

In a video message, the actor who was seen misbehaving with an employee at a fast food restaurant, confirmed ‘his side of the story’ on the social media platform sharing ‘what happened there’.

“People around me have been calling me a classist douchebag for a long time, so we just wanted to find out whether it was true. Turns out it was,” said the Parchi actor.

“I just wanted to let you guys know that this was a social experiment, the aim was to raise awareness on me being a douchebag – because I am not the only one, there are others like me with inflated egos who need to be taught a lesson,” he added.

Ali Rehman Khan confirmed that the initial idea was to launch a movement against the #TumJaanteHoMaiKonHun culture.

“But unfortunately most of the people actually had no idea who I was, so the whole ‘tum jaante ho mai kon hun’ wasn’t workable – not with me at least,” the actor said.

In a follow up tweet Ali Rehman Khan further confirmed that the experiment on whether or not he’s a douchebag has now become a self-discovery movement, which will lead him to further finding out whether he’s a liar, hypocrite, among other things.

“The first video confirmed I’m a douchebag. The coming videos will reveal whether I am someone who owns and fixes that or someone who uses marketing ploys to shroud it. Stay tuned to this space as you will soon get to see the complete picture #ComingSoon #WaitForIt #BigNews,” he added.