Polling for by-election in LA-3 constituency of Mirpur underway

Polling for the by-election in LA-3 constituency of Mirpur is underway and will continue till five in the evening.

According to the AJK Election Commission, a total number of voters in the constituency are fifty-nine thousand four hundred and ninety-four out of which twenty-seven thousand and four are women.

One hundred and nineteen polling stations have been set up out of which sixty-one have been declared sensitive.

SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem told our Mirpur correspondent Ali Akhtar Saleem that two thousand and seven hundred police personnel will perform to maintain law and order situation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Suhaib Saeed are major contestants.