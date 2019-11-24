PM constitutes 13-member body for Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a 13-member Steering Committee for Kamyab Jawan Program being run under the Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs initiatives, with himself as the chairman.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and federal ministers from education, economic affairs and IT Board are part of the committee.

Advisers on Finance and Commerce, as well as, Federal Minister for Planning are nominated as committee members. The committee will present suggestions of new government projects to Prime Minister regarding youth.

The committee has been delegated authority of strategy planning and program monitoring. It will assist projects starting under Kamyab Jawan Program.

The State bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have been entrusted with the task of devising a feasible strategy to launch “Kamyab Jawan Youth Card.”

The card will be aimed at ensuring financial inclusion and economic empowerment of youth in the country.